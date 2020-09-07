Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 475 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

PXF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. 48,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,744. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

