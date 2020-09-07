Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. Southern reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

NYSE:SO opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $423,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.