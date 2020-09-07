Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.00) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.