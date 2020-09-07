Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.80. L3Harris reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

L3Harris stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

