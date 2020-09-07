Zacks: Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $239,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

