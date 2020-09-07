Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

VSTO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,387. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

