Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,594. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

