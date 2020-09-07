Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Healthequity reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthequity.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. 967,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,582. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Healthequity in the second quarter worth $723,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 69.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

