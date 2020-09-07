Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,404,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

