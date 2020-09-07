Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.67 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $17.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

NYSE:WHR traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $168.00. 718,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,023. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $185.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

