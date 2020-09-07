ZelCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

