ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Cap of $373,375.33

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. ZPER has a market cap of $373,375.33 and $2.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Allbit and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069271 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00295545 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045557 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008519 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

