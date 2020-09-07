Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Head to Head Comparison

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

26.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.20% -52.40% Aptevo Therapeutics -86.42% -265.88% -93.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,179.75 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -2.42 Aptevo Therapeutics $32.42 million 0.78 -$40.45 million ($15.27) -0.51

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptevo Therapeutics. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 281.74%. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.