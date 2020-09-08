-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TherapeuticsMD also posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $50,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

