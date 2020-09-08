$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.25. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,867,012. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

