$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.91. Target posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

