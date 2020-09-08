$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

