$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $2.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

