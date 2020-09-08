$12.47 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.88 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $49.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $51.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $56.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

