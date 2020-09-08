153,846 Shares in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Beyondspring as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Beyondspring Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyondspring Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.