$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

