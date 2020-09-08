26,418 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

