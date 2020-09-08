32,000 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

