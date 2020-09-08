3,540 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 58.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 628,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,706,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

