44,502 Shares in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $7,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AZZ by 66.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 156,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 138.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 123,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on AZZ to $44.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at $317,240.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

