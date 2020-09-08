9,892 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $22,882,000.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $204.30. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

