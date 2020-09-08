Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,759,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after buying an additional 363,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 233,024 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $14,572,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

