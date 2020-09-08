Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 525,413 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 255.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 20.89% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6,153.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

