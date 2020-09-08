Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 57,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.