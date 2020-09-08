Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,697 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 223,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

