Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,359 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

VRTX opened at $266.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

