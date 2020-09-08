Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,634,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.87. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $324.26.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

