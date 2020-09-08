Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.87. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $324.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

