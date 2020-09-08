Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after buying an additional 1,613,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,418,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $24,949,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE ED opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.