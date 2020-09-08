Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

