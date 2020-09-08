Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,180,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,812,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,316 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,100 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,703,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,237,000 after purchasing an additional 942,323 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $85,400,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

