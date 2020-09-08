Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

