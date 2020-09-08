Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,083.38 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $830.14.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.