Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.38 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $8,616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 560.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 230,833 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $4,685,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $3,190,000.

PJAN opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

