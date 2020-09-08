Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

