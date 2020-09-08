Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $12.57 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 975,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,633,000.

Shares of FSKR opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

