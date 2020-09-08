Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $12.57 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 975,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

