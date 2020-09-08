Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686,496 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 280,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 711,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.