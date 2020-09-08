Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249,335 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

