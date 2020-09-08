Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

