Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,404 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,605,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,068,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.96.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.