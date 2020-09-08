Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

