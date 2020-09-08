Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 123,024 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.