Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,939 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 54,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,670 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

