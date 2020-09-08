Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 218,403 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 218,403 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

NSC stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

